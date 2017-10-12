Materials Up on Rate Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose slightly amid hopes that the Federal Reserve may postpone rate hikes until 2018.

Makers of building materials are unlikely to live up to high investor expectations during earnings season but may be given a break because of the hurricane-related distortions, said analysts at one brokerage.

Shares of building-products companies have risen 8% since the last earnings season, according to analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities.

Fertilizer company Mosaic warned it had found a tear in a waste-water line at a Florida facility.

