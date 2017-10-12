Malaysia Aug Industrial Output +6.8% on Year; +5.4% Expected

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in August, driven by positive growth in all sectors, official data showed Thursday.

The 6.8% rise in the industrial-production index, or IPI, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was higher than the median 5.4% growth forecast in a poll of eight economists by The Wall Street Journal. It rose 6.1% on year in July.

The seasonally adjusted IPI declined 0.1% on-month, according to the data from the statistics department.

Output from the manufacturing sector grew 7.6% in August, decelerating from July's 8.0% growth, the data showed.

Electricity output expanded 3.0% in August, slowing from an increase of 7.9% in July.

Output from the mining sector grew by 5.3% in August, accelerating from a rise of 0.2% in July, mainly due to increase in natural gas output.

October 12, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)