Industrials Rise on Earnings Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid optimism about earnings season.

Aggregate Standard & Poor's 500 third-quarter earnings are expected to rise 4.4%, with a likely 5.1% increase for the industrials sector according to an analysis of Wall Street estimates from Thomson Reuters.

Analysts from brokerage Morgan Stanley said space exploration is an emerging area of private investment that investors in the stock market should start following. Among the publicly traded companies with operations in satellites and other space technology are Honeywell, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, the analysts said.

Separately, General Electric shares ticked down as Morgan Stanley analysts warned that it could fail to meet Wall Street targets with its third-quarter earnings.

October 12, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)