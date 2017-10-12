India September Consumer Price Inflation Unchanged at 3.28%

NEW DELHI – India's retail inflation stayed unchanged in September, as a slower rise in food prices helped offset costiler fuel, government data showed Thursday.
The benchmark consumer-price index rose 3.28% from a year earlier, the same pace as in August.
Food prices climbed 1.25% from a year earlier, decelerating from a 1.52% rise in August. However, fuel prices rose 5.56%, quicker than the 4.94% increase in August.
The steady headline reading would ease concerns that inflation would surge past the Reserve Bank of India's 4% long-term target later this year, which could reduce the room for it to lower interest rates and prop up growth.
October 12, 2017 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)