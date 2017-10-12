Health Care Down as Trump Increases Regulatory Uncertainty -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down amid renewed regulatory uncertainty.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing federal agencies to pursue sweeping regulatory changes to the health-care system, the administration's first move in what it promises will be an extended campaign to weaken the Affordable Care Act without congressional voting.
