E.ON Takes Stake in Wind Turbine Startup

Germany's E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) on Thursday said that it had bought a stake in B.Ventus, a startup that produces small wind turbines for business customers, for an undisclosed amount.

E.ON said it made the investment through its startup support initiative for new energy-sector companies.

B.Ventus's main product is a 30 meter-high wind turbine, which can be installed quickly and isn't subject to Germany's regional planning process or federal emissions control act. The company says each turbine should pay for itself within six years.

October 12, 2017 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)