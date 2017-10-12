Amazon Suspends Entertainment Chief Roy Price

Amazon.com Inc. has suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, in the wake of allegations of mismanagement, sexual harassment and a close business relationship with Harvey Weinstein.

"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," said Amazon spokesman Craig Berman.

Mr. Rice's suspension comes soon after a female producer went public about a 2015 sexual harassment complaint she made against him and actress Rose McGowan unleashed a storm of criticism at the company for being in business with Harvey Weinstein, the former Weinstein Co. co-chairman who was ousted over the weekend amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on the Amazon program "The Man in the High Castle" confirmed in an interview that Mr. Price made crude remarks toward her in July of 2015 while the two were on their way to a party and then proceeded to continue making lewd suggestions to her at the event.

Reached by phone, Mr. Price declined to comment.

