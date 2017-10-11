USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 11

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Oct 11, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1825-4.2325 30 Days DN 2 -15Z to -10Z UNCH
Soybeans 9.2925-9.3125 Spot DN 0.75 -36X to -34X UNCH
Soybeans 9.2925-9.3125 15-30 Days DN 0.75 -36X to -34X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1100-3.1700 Spot DN 3.25 -35Z to -29Z UNCH
Corn 3.1100-3.1700 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -35Z to -29Z UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2100-3.3600 Spot DN 3.25 -25Z to -10Z UNCH
Corn 3.2100-3.3100 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -25Z to -15Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: September 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2381
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3240
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2145
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4264
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1420C dh
