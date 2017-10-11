U.S. Government Bonds Steady Ahead of FOMC Minutes

U.S. government bonds hovered near the flatline Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 2.339%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.343% Tuesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

With little on the economic calendar early Wednesday, there were few catalysts for swings in the U.S. bond market overnight, analysts said.

Later Wednesday, the Fed is expected to release minutes from its September meeting, where it left interest rates unchanged but signaled it could raise rates once more in 2017.

Those signals have put pressure on government bonds in recent weeks and spurred a jump in federal-funds futures, used by traders to bet on the path of interest rates.

Investors now see a roughly 93% chance of a rate rise by the end of the year, according to data from CME Group, compared with a 41% chance one month ago. Higher rates are likely to dampen the appeal of government bonds, whose fixed returns are worth less in an inflationary environment.

What will be key to watch in Wednesday's minutes, analysts say, is any language from the Fed that sheds clarity on officials' position around interest rates.

Inflation readings have largely been muted this year, even as the economy has grown and the labor market has continued to strengthen -- puzzling Fed officials and making some investors skeptical the central bank will take a hawkish path in raising rates.

Fed officials including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans have said they would like to see an uptick in inflation before another rate increase.

