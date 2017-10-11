U.S. Government Bonds Edge Lower After FOMC Minutes

U.S. government bonds inched lower Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed most officials believed they will raise short-term interest rates again this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.346%, compared with 2.343% Tuesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Bond yields hovered near the flatline, then ticked higher after the Fed released minutes from its Sept. 19-20 meeting, where it left interest rates unchanged but signaled it could raise rates once more in 2017.

Heading into Wednesday afternoon, analysts had said an unexpectedly hawkish tone from Fed officials could pressure the bond market.

Yet Wednesday's minutes were largely in line with what analysts had expected: that policy makers are leaning toward raising interest rates once more this year, although they are continuing to debate whether a streak of soft inflation readings reflects longer-lasting developments, rather than temporary weakness.

"Many participants expressed concern that the low inflation readings this year might reflect not only transitory factors, but also the influence of developments that could prove more persistent, and it was noted that some patience in removing policy accommodation while assessing trends in inflation was warranted," the minutes said.

As long as the Fed continues to indicate it will move cautiously in tightening policy, bond yields should remain in a narrow range, said Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager for SVB Asset Management. Tepid price increases have helped support Treasurys, whose fixed returns are worth less in an inflationary environment.

"A big part of the reason why we've been stuck in this range most of the year has been due to the Fed doing a really good job of telegraphing their intentions," Mr. Souza said.

Any signaling suggesting otherwise -- from the U.S. or central banks elsewhere in the world, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank -- could jolt bond yields, Mr. Souza added.

