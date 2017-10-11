Twitter reverses decision to block candidate's Senate video

Twitter is reversing a decision to keep Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn from promoting a campaign video on that platform because of the congresswoman's statements about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.

Blackburn, a Republican running for the seat being opened by the pending retirement of Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, boasts in the ad that she "stopped the sale of baby body parts."

Twitter initially told the candidate's vendors that the statement was "inflammatory," but the company reconsidered after viewing "the ad in the context of the entire message."

Blackburn chaired a Republican-run House investigatory panel created after anti-abortion activists released secretly recorded videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing how they sometimes provide fetal tissue to researchers, which is legal if no profit is made.