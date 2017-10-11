Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act

TIDMSAMPO
Continue Reading Below
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 October 2017 at 5:20 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure
under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to
which the total number of voting rights related to Sampo A shares (ISIN:
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by
BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 10
October 2017 below five (5) per cent of all votes.
Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 564,800,000.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % (A+B)
rights (total of A) (total of B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.03% shares 0.01% shares 5.03% shares
was crossed or reached Below 5% of voting rights Below 5% of voting rights Below 5% of voting rights
Positions of previous notification 5.07% shares 0.07% shares 5.14% shares
5.03% voting rights 0.07% voting rights 5.10% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 28,140,448 shares 5.03% shares
below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 28,140,448 shares 5.03% shares
below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and
instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 8,411 shares 0.00% shares
below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 21,536 shares 0.00% shares
below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B 29,947 shares 0.01% shares
below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 11, 2017 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)