Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 October 2017 at 5:20 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure

under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to

which the total number of voting rights related to Sampo A shares (ISIN:

FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by

BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 10

October 2017 below five (5) per cent of all votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000

are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its

holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the

total number of votes is 564,800,000.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the

notification:

% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % (A+B)

rights (total of A) (total of B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.03% shares 0.01% shares 5.03% shares

was crossed or reached Below 5% of voting rights Below 5% of voting rights Below 5% of voting rights

Positions of previous notification 5.07% shares 0.07% shares 5.14% shares

5.03% voting rights 0.07% voting rights 5.10% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the

threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

ISIN code

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305 28,140,448 shares 5.03% shares

below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL A 28,140,448 shares 5.03% shares

below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and

instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights

Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 8,411 shares 0.00% shares

below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights

CFD N/A N/A Cash 21,536 shares 0.00% shares

below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B 29,947 shares 0.01% shares

below 5% of voting rights below 5% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager

tel. +358 10 516 0031

