Fed on Track to Raise Rates Despite Weak Inflation, Minutes Show

Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months.

Fed's Evans Hints New Rate Hike This Year Isn't a Given

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said there was room for an "honest discussion" later in 2017 on whether it was the right time to raise interest rates.

Fed's George: Rate Rises Needed to Ward Off Economic Overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George shrugged off persistently weak inflation data as a major issue bedeviling policy makers and called for more rate increases to keep the economy from running off the rails.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up; Japan's Nikkei at 21-Year High

U.S. stocks rose, lifted by technology and utility shares. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 added 0.2%.

Fed's Williams: Gradual Rate Rises Needed for Economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams reiterated his expectation the U.S. central bank will need to press forward with rate increases, although he offered no hints on the timing.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude-oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output, curb the global supply glut and raise oil prices.

WSJ Survey: Kevin Warsh Seen as Trump's Most Likely Pick to Lead Fed

Economists see former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as the most likely to be nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve, followed by Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, according to a Wall Street Journal survey.

CFTC to Delay Swap Dealers Decision

The U.S.'s derivatives regulator plans to delay a decision on which firms must register as swaps dealers, a concern for energy, agricultural and smaller companies that use the products to hedge risks.

Watch Out As Risky Loans Overtake Junk Bonds

Yield-hungry investors have made borrowing easier than ever for riskier companies. One sign: this year loans have raced ahead of bonds as the preferred form of debt. But when interest rates rise, this preference could mean trouble.

European Commission Wants Banking Union Completed by 2018

The European Union's executive arm has called for the remaining unresolved issues in the bloc's banking union to be completed next year, in a push to complete one of its signature postcrisis efforts in the final full year of the European Commission's term in office.

October 11, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)