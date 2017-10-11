Fed's Evans Hints New Rate Hike This Year Isn't a Given

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said there was room for an "honest discussion" later in 2017 on whether it was the right time to raise interest rates.

IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

European Commission Wants Banking Union Completed by 2018

The European Union's executive arm has called for the remaining unresolved issues in the bloc's banking union to be completed next year, in a push to complete one of its signature postcrisis efforts in the final full year of the European Commission's term in office.

Fed Minutes Could Detail Views on Weak Inflation, Next Rate Rise

Here are five things to watch for when minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting are released Wednesday.

Trump's Nafta Goals: Dilute Pact's Force, Loosen Regional Economic Bonds

The Trump administration's proposals prompt a backlash from Mexico and Canada and from business groups in all three countries, casting new uncertainty over the talks as they resume in Washington.

Global Stocks Hold Firm as Spain Surges

Shares were mainly unchanged ahead of the U.S. open, even as easing political tensions boosted Spanish stocks and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed to a 21-year high.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output and curb the global supply glut.

Spanish Leader Opens Door to Suspending Some of Catalonia's Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy demanded that Catalonia's leader clarify whether he declared independence, taking the first step toward potentially stripping the restive region of some of its powers and escalating his confrontation with the separatists.

Why Wall Street Is Paying Less to Recruit Brokers

A new retirement-savings rule is helping to curtail a expensive practice that Wall Street executives have long bemoaned: 'prisoner exchanges,' or paying big bonuses to lure brokers from rival firms.

