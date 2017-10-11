Fed Minutes Could Detail Views on Weak Inflation, Next Rate Rise

Here are five things to watch for when minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting are released Wednesday.

Fed's Kaplan: Open-Minded About 'Removing Accommodation'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he remains open-minded about removing the central bank's easing policies and will be monitoring the economy's progress in removing slack from the labor market.

China Nears First U.S. Dollar Bond Sale Since 2004

The Chinese government announced plans to raise $2 billion from international debt markets, its first such sale in over a decade.

Goldman Invests in South Korean Bakery Ingredients Maker

Goldman Sach's private-equity arm in Asia is taking a minority stake in Sun-in Co., a South Korean food company that makes and distributes ingredients to bakeries, cafes and confectioneries across the country.

Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

KKR Closes on High-Risk Mortgage Fund

KKR & Co. has closed a $1.1 billion fund targeting the riskiest slice of commercial mortgage-backed securities in the latest sign the Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul didn't hurt that market as much as some participants had feared.

'Passive' Investing Frenzy Pushes Vanguard to $4.7 Trillion in Assets

Investors plowed nearly $300 billion into Vanguard Group funds in the first nine months of this year, nearly matching flows into the firm for all of 2016 in the latest affirmation of the primacy of low-cost 'passive' investing.

Trading Database Will Be Safe From Hackers, Developer Says

The developer of what will become one of the world's largest financial databases on Tuesday defended the project from industry critics who want regulators to stall the system, saying it presents a target for hackers

Greece's Battered Banks Start the Return to Bond Markets

Greece's National Bank launched a bond Tuesday, the first time a Greek lender has tapped international credit markets in three years when the country came close to exiting the eurozone.

Fed Economists Face Internal Probe

The Federal Reserve's internal watchdog is looking into whether a group of Fed economists' ownership stake in a U.K. economic-forecasting company could create a conflict of interest.

October 11, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)