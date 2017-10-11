Facebook Sets Goal of a Billion Virtual-Reality Users, Unveils New Headset

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality and said he wants to ensure the technology is "a force for good."

iHeart Opens Debt Restructuring Talks With Creditors

IHeartMedia Inc. met with two large creditor groups on Wednesday for the first time since the company first launched multibillion-dollar debt exchange offers in March, according to people familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm Is Fined $773 Million by Taiwan Over Patent Practices

Qualcomm was fined about $773 million by the Taiwanese government, the latest setback as the chip maker defends its patent-licensing business against an international wave of regulatory and legal challenges.

IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Weinstein Co. Considers Delaying Release of 'The Current War'

Weinstein Co.'s challenges continued to pile up following the ouster of co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, with the company reassessing plans for future movie releases and one business partner tightening payment terms for routine work.

Beijing Pushes for a Direct Hand in China's Big Tech Firms

The Chinese government is pushing some of its biggest tech companies-including Tencent, Weibo and a unit of Alibaba-to give the state a stake in them and a direct role in corporate decisions.

Coach Changes Its Name to Tapestry

Coach Inc. is becoming Tapestry Inc., in an effort to reflect the multiple brands, including Kate Spade, now under its umbrella.

Kroger Weighs Sale of Convenience Stores

Kroger said it may sell its convenience stores and cut other costs, as the nation's largest traditional grocer battles Amazon.com and other new competitors.

Retailer J. Jill Cuts Sales Targets

Women's clothing retailer J. Jill painted a bleak picture for its October quarter, blaming sluggish sales and traffic on "product and marketing calendar issues."

AllianceBernstein Considers Moving Some Staff Away From New York

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is in talks to shift some staff out of New York in the latest example of money managers trying to cut expenses as investors plow money into index-tracking funds with lower fees.

October 11, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)