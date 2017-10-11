IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

Continue Reading Below

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Delta Will Take Bombardier Jets

Delta said it doesn't expect to pay the tariffs proposed by U.S. trade officials on new Canadian jetliners and still plans to take delivery of the Bombardier planes. The airline also reported better-than-expect quarterly profit.

BlackRock Oversees Almost $6 Trillion in Assets

BlackRock's assets under management reached almost $6 trillion at the end of September, helped by rising equity markets and billions of dollars flowing into its large lineup of exchange-traded funds.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

Japan Megabank Chief: Enough With All the Meetings

The new head of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's core banking unit says he is dismayed by the number of internal meetings. He has a plan to make his bankers more productive and boost operating profit.

Amazon Welcomes Teens With New Parent-Controlled Shopping Allowance

Amazon's new program, launching Wednesday, lets parents manage-and fund-online-shopping accounts for their teens.

Alibaba Sizes Up Facebook, Amazon With R&D Funding Splurge

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will nearly triple spending on research and development, to more than $15 billion over the next three years, as it seeks to keep pace with Western rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon.

Aluminum Supplier Scandal Forces Toyota, Nissan to Check Car Safety

A scandal at one of Japan's biggest aluminum manufacturers is forcing customers including auto makers to check the safety of their products while heaping further scrutiny on corporate governance in the country.

Kroger Weighs Sale of Convenience Stores

Kroger said it may sell its convenience stores and cut other costs, as the nation's largest traditional grocer battles Amazon.com and other new competitors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)