Alibaba Sizes Up Facebook, Amazon With R&D Funding Splurge

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will nearly triple spending on research and development, to more than $15 billion over the next three years, as it seeks to keep pace with Western rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon.

Sandberg Urges Gender Diversity in Workplace

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and other business leaders warned companies against complacency in the effort to advance women in the workplace.

Uber's India Rival Raises $1.1 Billion From Tencent, SoftBank

Indian ride-hailing startup Ola said it has raised $1.1 billion in a fundraising round led by Tencent, with Japan's SoftBank and new U.S. investors also participating in the round.

U.S. Firms Cheer-and Fear-Trump's China Trade Probe

U.S. business groups praised the Trump administration's investigation into China's trade practices, but cautioned that a heavy-handed probe could backfire, harming American firms.

Bump-Stock Maker Hit With Lawsuit Following Las Vegas Massacre

The maker of "bump stock" devices that allow semiautomatic weapons to behave like machine guns faces a lawsuit for its alleged role in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

More Women Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Misconduct

More allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced, including some involving rape.

Goldman Invests in South Korean Bakery Ingredients Maker

Goldman Sach's private-equity arm in Asia is taking a minority stake in Sun-in Co., a South Korean food company that makes and distributes ingredients to bakeries, cafes and confectioneries across the country.

Molina Hires Joseph Zubretsky as New CEO

Molina Healthcare Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Hanover Insurance Group's chief executive to serve as its president and chief executive.

Dow Jones Newswires Publishes Erroneous Test Headlines

A systems error during a technology test Tuesday inadvertently published scores of erroneous test headlines and articles on Dow Jones Newswires.

October 11, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)