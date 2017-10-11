German Government Raises GDP Growth Projection for 2017

The German government on Wednesday raised its economic growth projection for this year, with rising export and domestic demand seen driving output higher.

The German economy is forecast to expand by 2.0% this year and by 1.9% in 2018, according to Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries. The government in April projected 1.5% growth in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018.

The strengthening global economy and firm German jobs market will spur growth over the next two years, Ms. Zypries said. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday said it expected the global economy would continue see continued strong growth into 2018.

October 11, 2017 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)