Energy Up as Oil Holds Above $50 a Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up as oil futures held above $50 a barrel.
General Electric's Baker Hughes unit recently held takeover talks with offshore construction-services company Subsea 7 SA, The Wall Street Journal reported. French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs yet the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from environmentally conscious investors.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 11, 2017 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT)