What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The EPA is withdrawing federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, pushing forward on a Trump pledge to roll back Obama-era environmental rules.

Wildfires ravaged Northern California, leaving at least 10 people dead and destroying at least 2,000 houses and businesses.

Emails shed light on the period leading up to a June 2016 meeting between a Kremlin-linked lawyer and Trump campaign aides.

Trump's demand for immigration-enforcement measures threatens to derail talks on Capitol Hill over legislation to aid "Dreamers."

The Las Vegas gunman shot a security guard minutes before the attack on concertgoers, officials said, a change in the timeline of events.

Mattis said the U.S. is pursuing diplomacy and sanctions to thwart North Korea's nuclear drive, but told the Army it needs to be ready.

California Sen. Feinstein said she will run for re-election despite criticism from the Democrats' left flank.

Britain's May signaled that she expects EU Brexit concessions before the U.K. offers more of its own.

Turkey urged the U.S. to reverse its decision to suspend visa services for Turkish citizens over the arrest of a consulate employee.

A Philippine poll found a sharp drop in President Duterte's approval rating to its lowest level ever.

