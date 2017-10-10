What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 10, 2017).

GE is giving activist investor Trian a board seat, bowing to mounting pressure as it looks for ways to revamp operations and reverse its slumping stock price.

The dollar is rebounding as investors bet that an aggressive tone by the Fed and political tumult in Europe will help lift the currency.

Weinstein Co. is considering a name change as it moves to distance itself from Harvey Weinstein, who was fired amid a sex-harassment scandal.

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought thousands of dollars of political ads on its platform around the U.S. election.

Richard Thaler won the Nobel in economics for upending the notion that people make rational decisions about their futures and finances.

GM is grappling with ways to trim excess capacity in the U.S. despite its drastic downsizing a decade ago.

GM said it bought Strobe, a startup that makes laser-based sensors that help self-driving cars navigate.

U.S. stocks edged lower in the slowest session of the year. The Dow eased 12.60 points to 22761.07.

ESPN said it suspended host Jemele Hill for violating the sports network's social-media guidelines.

Germany's Eurex plans to share profits with banks in an effort to claw clearing business from London.

SpaceX blasted 10 satellites into orbit as it ramps up operational tempo.

