Utilities Higher on Regulatory, Earnings View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet the sector would fare well given the earnings and regulatory backdrop.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, signed a formal proposal to repeal federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, a move that would vacate climate-change policy the Trump administration is calling illegal. The measure will loosen restrictions on power-plant emissions, making coal a more viable feedstock. Still, many utility operators have indicated they will continue plans to migrate away from coal.

October 10, 2017 16:40 ET (20:40 GMT)