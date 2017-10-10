USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Oct 10

For the week ended Oct 8, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
10/08 10/01 2016 Avg 10/08 10/01 2016 Avg
Ark 18 13 13 12 6 1 6 3
Cali 10 7 8 7 0 0 0 0
Colo 70 57 85 83 38 29 57 49
Idah 86 65 69 69 37 13 46 30
Ill 30 9 18 25 1 0 3 6
Ind 28 11 26 28 5 0 8 9
Kans 27 21 55 59 15 9 27 29
Mich 62 25 38 45 25 3 18 17
Mo 19 10 21 20 7 3 7 7
Mont 75 53 78 79 34 2 48 38
Nebr 77 70 94 87 57 42 75 57
NC 9 3 3 4 0 0 0 1
Ohio 43 18 28 36 11 0 4 12
Okla 42 30 62 62 15 2 28 30
Ore 49 36 54 43 24 9 19 14
SD 78 65 77 79 50 21 41 34
Texas 54 40 46 52 30 15 29 27
Wash 77 63 80 77 53 42 62 58
18-state
Avg 48 36 57 58 25 12 32 30
