Tech Flat Ahead of Earnings Season -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were flat as traders awaited earnings reports.

Dell Technologies joined a number of other big companies wagering big money on the so-called Internet of Things, vowing to invest $1 billion over the next three years in research-and-development of hardware and software to connect everyday devices to the web.

Meal-kit distributor HelloFresh plans to raise about $293 million in an initial public offering on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Tujia.com, China's largest domestic rival to online home-rental platform Airbnb, raised $300 million in financing as it bulks up to do battle with the U.S. company.

October 10, 2017 16:53 ET (20:53 GMT)