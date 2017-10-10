Renault to Acquire 25% Stake in Jedlix

Renault SA (RNO.FR) said Tuesday that it is to acquire a 25% share in Eneco (ENECO.YY) subsidiary Jedlix, which specializes in smart, sustainable charging of electric vehicles.

The French car maker previously forged a partnership with Jedlix in 2015 that saw the Dutch company develop a smartphone application for Zoe, Renault's fully electric compact car.

Renault says it will collaborate with Jedlix on the production of a new smartphone app named Z.E. Smart Charge that will "optimize the management of vehicle charges."

October 10, 2017 04:37 ET (08:37 GMT)