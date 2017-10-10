Peru Sees Approval for Southern's Tia Maria Copper Mine Within 90 Days

LIMA, Peru -- Peru expects to approve a key environmental permit for the development of Southern Copper Corp.'s Tia Maria copper mine project within the next 90 days, a top government official said following a public meeting with local residents.

The development of Tia Maria will be an important signal to investors that the government has made inroads in its strategy to resolve social conflicts that have delayed several mining projects in Peru over concerns by communities about their impact on the environment.

On Thursday, Southern Copper held a public hearing for Tia Maria in the town of Cocachacra, in Arequipa region, during which the company presented the project's environmental impact study to local residents. The hearing is an important step that mining companies need to fulfill before the government can approve their environmental permit.

Southern Copper said in a statement Friday that some 1,500 people participated in the meeting. Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said the company received its "social license" for Tia Maria as a majority of participants in the meeting supported the project.

"This was a big step forward," Mr. Merino said in a television interview. "We hope that in 90 days the environmental impact study will be approved."

Mr. Merino said that construction at Tia Maria could begin in the second quarter of 2014.

Tia Maria was suspended in 2011 after violent protests prevented the company from holding its public hearing. Opponents of the project were worried that it would deplete the water supply for local agriculture. Three people were killed during those protests, and several others injured.

Southern Copper has since reworked its environmental study and says that the new mine plan addresses community concerns. The company now plans to pump in water from the Pacific Ocean.

However, some residents have continued to oppose the project. On Thursday, hundreds of protesters clashed with riot police in Cocachacra on the streets outside of the public hearing. Local media reported that several people were injured. Protest leaders were reported saying that they plan to take further action to prevent Tia Maria's development.

The government and Southern Copper both said that opponents of Tia Maria are a minority in community.

Tia Maria currently has a price tag of $1 billion, however Southern Copper Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez Rocha said in September that the final capex could increase pending the approval of its environmental permit.

Tia Maria could produce 120,000 tons of copper per year.

Southern Copper, a major global producer of copper, operates mines and smelting and refining facilities in Mexico and Peru.

Grupo Mexico SAB has a controlling stake in Southern Copper.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2017 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)