P&G Board Vote Is Too Close to Call

Shareholders arrived at Procter & Gamble's headquarters to vote on whether to put activist investor Nelson Peltz on the board over company's objections. The vote is too close to call.

Pfizer Reviews Options for Consumer Healthcare Business

Pfizer is exploring a possible sale or spinoff of its Consumer Healthcare division, whose brands include Advil, Centrum, Robitussin and ChapStick.

Honeywell to Spin Off Units Into Two Stand-Alone Companies

Honeywell International plans to spin off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies, a first effort to streamline the conglomerate under new CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Wal-Mart Touts E-Commerce Focus as It Reveals New Financial Targets

Wal-Mart Stores will keep U.S. store openings to a minimum, highlighting how the retailer is trying to adapt to the rise of online selling.

Jeff Wilke: The Amazon Chief Who Obsesses Over Consumers

Jeff Wilke, Amazon's chief executive of world-wide consumer, focuses on the wants and needs of the retailer's customers. He also is in charge of integrating Whole Foods, Amazon's latest purchase, into the fold.

IKEA to Test Selling Products via Third-Party Websites

IKEA's flat-packed furniture could soon be sold on third-party websites, with the company that owns the blue-and-yellow brand exploring plans to make its products available on other websites.

Japanese Court Rules Against Government, Tepco in Biggest Fukushima Class Action

Negligence by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power caused the triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a court ruled in the biggest class-action suit related to the March 2011 accident.

BAE Systems to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs

British weapons maker BAE Systems said it would cut almost 2,000 jobs, slow production of Typhoon jets, and streamline operations as its new chief executive comes to grips with a dearth of plane orders and the need to lower costs.

Indonesia Investigating Standard Chartered Over $1.4 Billion Transfer

Indonesia is investigating whether dozens of citizens with trust accounts at Standard Chartered owe tax after transferring $1.4 billion from Guernsey to Singapore in 2015.

Holiday Season Could Be Chilly for Traditional Retailers' Shares

Consumers' preference for e-commerce is likely to keep pressure on retail stocks during the holiday season, the most important sales period of the year.

October 10, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)