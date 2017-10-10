P&G Board Vote Comes Down to the Wire

Hundreds of shareholders are expected to descend on the Cincinnati headquarters of Procter & Gamble to vote on whether to put activist investor Nelson Peltz on the board over the company's objections.

Jeff Wilke: The Amazon Chief Who Obsesses Over Consumers

Jeff Wilke, Amazon's chief executive of world-wide consumer, focuses on the wants and needs of the retailer's customers. He also is in charge of integrating Whole Foods, Amazon's latest purchase, into the fold.

BAE Systems to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs

British weapons maker BAE Systems said it would cut almost 2,000 jobs, slow production of Typhoon jets, and streamline operations as its new chief executive comes to grips with a dearth of plane orders and the need to lower costs.

Nokia Cuts Jobs as it Sharpens Focus on Digital Health

Nokia said it will cut around a third of its technologies unit workforce as it takes a step back from a stalling virtual-reality market and sharpens its focus on digital health.

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill for Tweets Aimed at Sponsors

ESPN suspended network host Jemele Hill for violating its social media policy, after she advocated a boycott of Dallas Cowboys sponsors who are also ESPN sponsors.

As Its Namesake Founder Becomes a Liability, Weinstein Co. Weighs Name Change

Weinstein Co. is considering changing its name as it moves to distance itself from former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood mogul who was once the studio's biggest asset, but who has become its biggest liability.

Employers Leaned on Radio, Social Media After Puerto Rico Storm

With hundreds of workers missing after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, health-care and other firms turned to the airwaves.

Perfumania Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Perfumania Holdings received court approval to move forward with its reorganization plan, which will allow the troubled mall-based retailer to keep some of its stores open under new ownership.

GM Enhances Self-Driving Car Effort With Deal for Strobe

Seeking to bolster its position in the race to commercialize self-driving cars, General Motors said it has acquired a company that makes lidar, laser-based sensors that helps autonomous vehicles navigate.

Google Unearths Russia-Backed Ads Related to Politics on Its Platforms

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election.

