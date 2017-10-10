Hog Futures Climb on Cash, Meat Strength -- Market Talk

9:52 ET - Hog futures rise at the opening after both cash and meat prices started the week higher. Meatpackers paid an average of $1.20 more at $53.43 per 100 pounds for slaughter-ready hogs on Monday, while the price of wholesale pork rose almost a dollar. That's given the market a boost, with CME October lean hog futures rising 1.7% to 60.025 cents a pound. CME October live cattle futures rise 0.7% to $1.122 a pound, also supported by higher wholesale beef prices. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)
