Health Care Slightly Higher on Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked up amid deal activity.
Shares of prescription-drug administrator Express Scripts Holding agreed to buy closely held medical-benefits manager eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion.
Pfizer said it is exploring a sale or spinoff of its consumer-health business that analysts say could raise as much as $10 billion, in the drug company's latest effort to focus on its prescription drug business.
Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
October 10, 2017 16:52 ET (20:52 GMT)