Energy Higher as Saudi Stance Encourages Oil Bulls -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up after oil futures rebounded above the $50-per-barrel level as traders digested Saudi Arabia's export cutbacks.

Saudi Arabia's Monday announcement on exports in conjunction with recent meetings between King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin were interpreted by markets as a sign the kingdom was determined to bring markets back into equilibrium, traders said.

October 10, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)