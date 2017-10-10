On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, October 10 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 530,232 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Oct-17 11,305 11,310 11,165 11,205 11,165 40 158 552

Continue Reading Below

Nov-17 11,300 11,390 11,220 11,305 11,225 80 6,972 32,240

Jan-18 13,360 13,450 13,215 13,350 13,340 10 473,376 339,224

Mar-18 13,550 13,575 13,550 13,560 13,540 20 6 584

Apr-18 - - - 13,685 13,685 0 0 70

May-18 13,765 13,890 13,680 13,795 13,785 10 47,172 81,670

Jun-18 13,760 13,770 13,705 13,740 13,775 -35 12 1,090

Jul-18 13,825 13,960 13,800 13,855 13,830 25 16 1,232

Aug-18 13,890 13,955 13,885 13,905 13,900 5 8 1,168

Sep-18 14,100 14,195 14,000 14,105 14,060 45 2,512 12,330

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)