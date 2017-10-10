China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, October 10 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 530,232 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,305 11,310 11,165 11,205 11,165 40 158 552
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Nov-17 11,300 11,390 11,220 11,305 11,225 80 6,972 32,240
Jan-18 13,360 13,450 13,215 13,350 13,340 10 473,376 339,224
Mar-18 13,550 13,575 13,550 13,560 13,540 20 6 584
Apr-18 - - - 13,685 13,685 0 0 70
May-18 13,765 13,890 13,680 13,795 13,785 10 47,172 81,670
Jun-18 13,760 13,770 13,705 13,740 13,775 -35 12 1,090
Jul-18 13,825 13,960 13,800 13,855 13,830 25 16 1,232
Aug-18 13,890 13,955 13,885 13,905 13,900 5 8 1,168
Sep-18 14,100 14,195 14,000 14,105 14,060 45 2,512 12,330
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 10, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)