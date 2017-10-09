USDA October 2017-18 U.S. and World Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

NEW YORK – The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-18 U.S. and world cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the October forecasts by the federal government. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
U.S.
Average Range USDA September 2017-18
Production (6) 21.31 21.00-21.50 21.76
Exports (6) 14.75 14.50-15.00 14.90
Ending Stocks (6) 5.74 5.40-6.10 6.00
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Production Exports Ending Stocks
The Rose Report 21.15 14.50 5.60
John Robinson 21.50 14.70 6.10
Rogers Varner 21.45 14.52 6.07
Doane Advisory Services 21.25 14.90 5.75
Price Futures Group 21.50 14.90 5.50
Love Consulting 21.00 15.00 5.40
World
Average Range USDA September 2017-18
Production (5) 120.80 120.00-121.50 120.75
Exports (3) 37.85 37.78-38.00 37.78
Ending Stocks (5) 92.54 91.60-93.00 92.54
Production Exports Ending Stocks
The Rose Report 120.00 92.29
John Robinson 121.00 37.78 92.80
Rogers Varner 121.50 37.78 93.00
Doane Advisory Services 121.50 38.00 93.00
Love Consulting 120.00 91.6
Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 09, 2017 17:45 ET (21:45 GMT)