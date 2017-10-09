Telecoms Down Ahead Of Earnings - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down ahead of earnings. Movie-and-television studio Weinstein Co.'s board of directors fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times hired media veteran Lewis D'Vorkin as editor in chief, as parent company Tronc continues to shake up management of its flagship newspaper.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 09, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)