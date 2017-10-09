Google Unearths Russia-Backed Ads Related to Politics on Its Platforms

Continue Reading Below

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election.

GE Gives Activist Trian a Seat on the Board

General Electric named activist investor Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden to its board, the latest move by new CEO John Flannery to change the direction of the struggling industrial giant.

GM's Conundrum: Too Many Factories Making Slow-Selling Cars

Despite its drastic downsizing a decade ago under a federally funded bailout, General Motors again finds itself with too many U.S. factories that can turn out too many vehicles, particularly slow-selling passenger cars.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Times Hires Lewis D'Vorkin as Editor in Chief

The Los Angeles Times has hired media veteran Lewis D'Vorkin as editor in chief, as parent company Tronc continues to shake up management of its flagship newspaper.

Helix Energy Solutions Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group is exploring strategic alternatives.

SpaceX Has Successful Launch As It Ramps Up Operational Tempo

Space Exploration Technologies blasted 10 commercial satellites into orbit, completing the first of a pair of consecutive launches slated from opposite coasts in roughly two days.

United Technologies Hires Judy Marks to Lead Otis Elevator Manufacturing

United Technologies Corp. has hired Judy Marks, chief executive of Siemens AG's U.S. unit, to lead its Otis elevator and escalator manufacturing business.

Unilever Apologizes for Dove Ad

Critics deemed the spot racist for showing a black woman morphing into a white woman.

Germany's Eurex Makes Profit-Share Move

German clearinghouse Eurex Monday said it is setting up a profit-sharing system with some of the world's biggest investment banks, in an unusual attempt to claw business away from the City of London ahead of Brexit.

Bpost to Buy Radial for $820 Million

Belgian postal service bpost said it had reached an agreement to buy U.S. logistics business Radial, the former eBay Enterprise fulfillment operator, for $820 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)