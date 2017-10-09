Accor Bids A$1.18 Billion for Australian Hotels Operator

Continue Reading Below

French hotels giant Accor has made a more-than-US$900 million bid for Mantra Group in a deal that would bring together two of the largest lodging providers in Australia.

Weinstein Co. Board Fires Harvey Weinstein

The board of directors fired the co-chairman from the independent movie and television studio, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.

Procter & Gamble vs. Nelson Peltz: A Battle for the Future of Big Brands

Blockbuster products such as Tide and Tampax have long powered the consumer-goods company, but profits have stagnated in recent years. Activist investor Nelson Peltz, vying for a seat on the board at Tuesday's shareholder meeting, wants a shift toward smaller, niche labels.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Considering Wyoming Senate Bid

Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince is considering a Republican primary challenge to Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a senior member of the Senate Republican leadership team.

Pressure Mounts at the Top of Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan has told associates he wanted nothing to do with Chinese conglomerate HNA, the bank's largest shareholder. The iciness has irked Chairman Paul Achleitner, who helped woo HNA.

OneMain, Citigroup's Former Subprime Lender, Fields Takeover Bids

Subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings is in talks to sell itself. With a market value of $3.9 billion and adding a takeover premium, a deal could be worth around $4 billion or more.

Amazon Has a Luxury Problem

Swatch and other high-end brands are staying away from Amazon's online marketplace, saying it undermines the strict control that is key to maintaining a sense of exclusivity-and keeping prices high.

Lidl Stores Gain Little Traction So Far in U.S.

German grocery discounter Lidl has had trouble sustaining store traffic since opening its first U.S. outlets in June, and rivals have recovered much of their lost share of consumer shopping trips.

Pentagon Takes Control of F-35 Cost-Cutting Push

The Pentagon has taken over an effort to cut the cost of the F-35 combat jet, after rejecting plans proposed by Lockheed Martin and its partners, as it tries to make a program estimated to cost $400 billion more affordable.

Luxury-Home Purchases Roil Guggenheim Partners

Two multimillion-dollar house purchases have rankled employees at Guggenheim Partners and spurred questions from clients concerned about possible distractions at the firm, according to clients and people familiar with the firm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)