Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Sep 104.9 (6) 105.3
Wednesday 1000 Job Openings & Aug 6.15M (3) 6.2M
Labor Turnover
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 7 252K (16) 260K
0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.4% (19) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (17) +0.1%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +1.7% (22) -0.2%
-- ex autos Sep +0.8% (22) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Sep +0.6% (22) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (22) +0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 95.3 (18) 95.1*
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.6% (13) +0.2%
*Sept. Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 09, 2017 14:12 ET (18:12 GMT)