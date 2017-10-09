On Our Radar

Health Care Shares Retreat On Regulatory Risk - Health Care Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders retreated from regulatory risk. In a weekend tweet, President Donald Trump said he contacted Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer to talk about a health-reform bill. Shares of dialysis provider DaVita slid after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan warned that the dialysis-services provider garners a large quotient of its profit from patients assisted by the American Kidney Fund.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)