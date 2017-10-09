China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 9 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 480,106 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,210 11,210 11,120 11,165 11,080 85 4 482
Nov-17 11,445 11,445 11,030 11,225 11,125 100 7,914 32,880
Jan-18 13,615 13,660 13,165 13,340 13,265 75 414,786 333,978
Mar-18 13,695 13,720 13,445 13,540 13,385 155 64 582
Apr-18 - - - 13,685 13,685 0 0 70
May-18 14,040 14,100 13,610 13,785 13,695 90 52,612 77,314
Jun-18 13,900 13,925 13,650 13,775 13,620 155 16 1,090
Jul-18 13,775 13,975 13,775 13,830 13,750 80 50 1,230
Aug-18 - - - 13,900 13,815 85 0 1,168
Sep-18 14,440 14,440 13,930 14,060 13,955 105 4,660 11,884
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 09, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)