On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, October 9 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 480,106 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Oct-17 11,210 11,210 11,120 11,165 11,080 85 4 482

Continue Reading Below

Nov-17 11,445 11,445 11,030 11,225 11,125 100 7,914 32,880

Jan-18 13,615 13,660 13,165 13,340 13,265 75 414,786 333,978

Mar-18 13,695 13,720 13,445 13,540 13,385 155 64 582

Apr-18 - - - 13,685 13,685 0 0 70

May-18 14,040 14,100 13,610 13,785 13,695 90 52,612 77,314

Jun-18 13,900 13,925 13,650 13,775 13,620 155 16 1,090

Jul-18 13,775 13,975 13,775 13,830 13,750 80 50 1,230

Aug-18 - - - 13,900 13,815 85 0 1,168

Sep-18 14,440 14,440 13,930 14,060 13,955 105 4,660 11,884

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)