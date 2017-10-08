Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, U.S. Inflation, IMF Meetings

Continue Reading Below

The week ahead includes the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, data on U.S. inflation, and the gathering of central bankers and finance officials for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

Brexit Poses Risk to U.K.'s Existing Economic Order

The British people didn't vote for a revolution. They simply voted to leave the European Union. But senior figures across the political spectrum believe that a revolution is what Britain is getting.

ECB May Choose a Long, Slow Goodbye to Extraordinary Stimulus

The ECB's October date with destiny is looming. Investors are wondering by how much the central bank's monthly bond purchases will be scaled back. But how long purchases run matters as much as how big they are.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Central Banks Pull Back as Global Growth Picture Brightens

A synchronized global economic expansion is leading to a big shift in monetary policy around the world-toward central banks shrinking rather than growing-with implications for markets, inflation and the outlook for growth.

Fed's Rosengren: Rate Rises Key to Keep Economy From Overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said additional rate rises are needed to keep the economy on track, while warning that Fed officials need to make policy with an eye on longer-term issues over short-term data fluctuations.

October's Not as Bleak as Its Reputation for Stock Markets

Some of the stock market's most memorable downturns have occurred in October. But in most years, the month has been surprisingly calm.

Hurricane-Battered U.S. Shed 33,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. labor market shed jobs for the first time in seven years in September, suggesting the economy took a hit from hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

S&P 500 Rises for Fourth Week in a Row

The S&P 500 slipped but logged its fourth consecutive week of gains. Major indexes and U.S. government bond prices edged lower after data showed the labor market lost jobs for the first time in seven years.

Fed's Dudley Says Rate Rise Path Will Be 'Shallow'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley reiterated Friday he expects the U.S. central bank to press forward with rate rises amid his expectations the economy will continue with solid growth.

Trump Administration Calls for Scrapping CEO Pay Rule

The Trump administration wants to do away with signature markets regulations of the financial crisis era, including a requirement that companies show how much CEOs are paid compared to average workers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)