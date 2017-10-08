Weinstein Co. Board Fires Harvey Weinstein

The board of directors fired the co-chairman from the independent movie and television studio, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.

Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Considering Wyoming Senate Bid

Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince is considering a Republican primary challenge to Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a senior member of the Senate Republican leadership team.

Amazon Has a Luxury Problem

Swatch and other high-end brands are staying away from Amazon's online marketplace, saying it undermines the strict control that is key to maintaining a sense of exclusivity-and keeping prices high.

Lidl Stores Gain Little Traction So Far in U.S.

German grocery discounter Lidl has had trouble sustaining store traffic since opening its first U.S. outlets in June, and rivals have recovered much of their lost share of consumer shopping trips.

Pentagon Takes Control of F-35 Cost-Cutting Push

The Pentagon has taken over an effort to cut the cost of the F-35 combat jet, after rejecting plans proposed by Lockheed Martin and its partners, as it tries to make a program estimated to cost $400 billion more affordable.

Amazon's Search for Second Home Could Weigh on Seattle

Amazon's decision to establish a second headquarters is going to make some North American city very happy once the online retail giant announces its choice next year. But it will likely be bad news for its current hometown.

For CSX, a Delay That Is Finally Good News

CSX executives this week will be facing shippers who were criticizing the railroad recently for widespread congestion and disruptions as CSX's new CEO put his operational strategy in place.

Trade Ruling Sets Up Debate Over Boeing 'Harm'

U.S. trade officials on Friday ruled that Bombardier Inc. unfairly discounted sales of a new jetliner, setting up a battle as to whether Boeing Co. suffered any harm from competing with its Canadian rival.

GE Shakes Up Leadership Under New CEO

General Electric said several of its top executives are leaving the company, in a high-profile shake-up of the conglomerate under new CEO John Flannery.

A Warning Shot on Equifax: Index Provider Flagged Security Issues Last Year

A year before Equifax disclosed a breach that compromised the private information of 145.5 million consumers, MSCI warned of signs that the credit reporting firm was failing to protect its data.

