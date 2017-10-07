What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 7, 2017).

The U.S. shed 33,000 jobs in September, the first loss in seven years, but the picture was distorted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The administration said it is paring back an Obama-era requirement that employer-provided health benefits cover contraception.

New Orleans officials are preparing for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to hit as a Category 1 hurricane.

Puerto Rico faces a monumental task in rebuilding a power grid decimated by back-to-back storms.

European officials have launched a diplomatic push on Capitol Hill, urging to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

U.S. lawmakers are dialing up pressure on the administration to expand sanctions aimed at North Korea.

A slate of Spanish firms declared plans to move their headquarters out of Catalonia on concerns the region will secede.

A senior U.K. lawmaker said he has been sounding out colleagues about unseating May, underlining her shaky hold on power.

October 07, 2017