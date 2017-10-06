WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 06

IRAN OFFICIALS REFUSE TO REVISE NUCLEAR AGREEMENT

Iranian officials are refusing to make any changes to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed with six world powers, as President Trump weighs whether to declare that Tehran isn't complying with the accord.

U.K.'S THERESA MAY GRAPPLES WITH PUBLIC SPLIT IN PARTY

The British leader's shaky hold on power was underlined Friday as a senior lawmaker said he has been sounding out colleagues about unseating her.

U.S. SUSPENDS MILITARY EXERCISES WITH GULF ALLIES OVER QATAR SPAT

The Pentagon has suspended some military exercises with Gulf allies, in a rebuke to countries entangled in a diplomatic spat with Qatar that has eroded counterterrorism efforts in the region.

COMPANIES LEAVE CATALONIA ON FEARS OF SECESSION FROM SPAIN

Moves pressure separatists and come as Spanish official apologize for police violence during independence referendum last week, in a conciliatory note.

WHY A NOBEL PEACE ICON CHOSE TO STAY SILENT AMID A CRACKDOWN ON A MUSLIM MINORITY

Myanmar's iconic champion of democracy has remained silent in the face of the military's violent crackdown against the Rohingya Muslim minority. In making this calculation the Nobel laureate is channeling the country's Buddhist majority, and drawing international condemnation.

LETHAL WEAPON: HOW KIM JONG NAM'S ALLEGED KILLERS MAY HAVE UNLEASHED VX

In the case of two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's dictator, one question has puzzled authorities: How could the alleged attackers unleash a chemical weapon in a crowded airport without harming themselves or passersby? Evidence presented this week shed more light.

LAWMAKERS PUSH TRUMP FOR MORE NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS

U.S. lawmakers are dialing up pressure on the Trump administration to expand sanctions aimed at North Korea to dozens of businesses described by U.S. and United Nations officials as components of North Korea's illicit financing networks.

MERKEL'S BAVARIAN ALLY WAGES REBELLION FROM THE RIGHT

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel works to cobble together a stable government out of several very different parties, her biggest obstacle may be her own party's Bavarian partner, the CSU, which is balking at her centrist line.

