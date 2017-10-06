Utilities Slightly Lower -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities ticked down.

Hurricane Nate bore down on the Gulf of Mexico Coast, with warnings issued in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississipi and Florida.

Spanish utilities such as Gas Natural, which said it would move its legal headquarters from Barcelona to Madrid after Catalonia's controversial independence referendum, may see their bonds further impaired by the unrest in the Spanish province, according to Commerzbank.

