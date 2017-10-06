Tech Edges Up on Healthy IPO Market -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose slightly after another robust initial-public offering.

Shares of Switch rose on the data-center company's stock-market debut. Switch's performance followed a similarly enthusiastic stock-market welcome for streaming-device maker Roku.

Google parent Alphabet were higher. Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said the company's new suite of artificial-intelligence-backed devices, including a smart speaker, smartphones and a laptop might not be a huge seller but should gradually "drive better user experiences across all devices and should ultimately create a stickier ecosystem."

October 06, 2017 17:40 ET (21:40 GMT)