Hurricane-Battered U.S. Shed 33,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. labor market shed jobs for the first time in seven years in September, suggesting the economy took a hit from hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

S&P 500 Slips but Logs Another Weekly Gain

The S&P 500 slipped but logged its fourth consecutive week of gains. Major indexes and U.S. government bond prices edged lower after data showed the labor market lost jobs for the first time in seven years.

Fed's Dudley Says Rate Rise Path Will Be 'Shallow'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley reiterated Friday he expects the U.S. central bank to press forward with rate rises amid his expectations the economy will continue with solid growth.

Trump Administration Calls for Scrapping CEO Pay Rule

The Trump administration wants to do away with signature markets regulations of the financial crisis era, including a requirement that companies show how much CEOs are paid compared to average workers.

Business Group Calls Trump Nafta Proposals 'Dangerous'

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce outlined its objections to the Trump administration's proposals for rewriting Nafta and said it aims to keep the ideas from advancing in talks with Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices posted their first weekly losses in a month as investors held out for signs that global crude supplies are tightening, and many anticipated that Tropical Storm Nate would curb refiners' demand for crude.

Hong Kong Stocks, at 10-Year High, Still Have Room to Run

Asia's star performer of 2017 has joined the club of stock indexes hitting multidecade or record highs, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index topped 2015 highs, revisiting levels last seen a decade ago.

Fed's Kaplan Undecided on Raising Rates Again This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he won't overreact to September's jobs report showing a decline in U.S. payrolls, but he remains undecided if an additional rate increase is warranted this year.

Canada Added Jobs in September While Wages Surged

Canadian employment rose in September for a 10th straight month and workers' wages increased at their fastest pace in over 17 months.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.9% in August

Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in August from the prior month, the fastest pace since November 2016, when inventories rose 1.1%, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 1% increase.

