Hurricane-Battered U.S. Shed 33,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. labor market shed jobs for the first time in seven years in September, suggesting the economy took a hit from hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

Trump Officials Propose Wide-Ranging Rethink of Market Regulations

The Trump administration wants to do away with signature markets regulations of the financial crisis era, including a requirement that companies show how much CEOs are paid compared to average workers.

U.S. Stocks Slip After Weak Jobs Report

U.S. stocks edged lower, while the dollar and Treasury yields rose after data showed the labor market lost jobs for the first time in seven years.

U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices fell as investors waited to see the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate on U.S. Gulf Coast oil infrastructure.

Canada Added Jobs in September While Wages Surged

Canadian employment rose in September for a 10th straight month and workers' wages increased at their fastest pace in over 17 months.

Fed's Bostic: Labor Market Faces Challenges Despite Low Unemployment

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that despite low unemployment, the U.S. labor market faces problems in the form of employers unable to fill vacancies and longstanding disadvantages faced by minorities.

For Switzerland's Central Bank, $30 Billion in Profits but Not Much Reward

Imagine being a money manager sitting on profits of over $30 billion in the third quarter alone that you can't cash in. Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of Swiss central banking.

Hong Kong Stocks, at 10-Year High, Still Have Room to Run

Asia's star performer of 2017 has joined the club of stock indexes hitting multidecade or record highs, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index topped 2015 highs, revisiting levels last seen a decade ago.

ECB Could Communicate on Stocks of Bonds, Official Says

The European Central Bank could begin communicating about the stocks of bonds it holds as it attempts to plot a smooth course out of quantitative easing, France's representative on the bank's governing council said Friday.

U.K.'s Theresa May Grapples With Public Split in Party

The British leader's shaky hold on power was underlined Friday as a senior lawmaker said he has been sounding out colleagues about unseating her.

October 06, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)