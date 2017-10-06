U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices fell as investors waited to see the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate on U.S. Gulf Coast oil infrastructure.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 748, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Iran Officials Refuse to Revise Nuclear Agreement

Iranian officials are refusing to make any changes to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed with six world powers, as President Trump weighs whether to declare that Tehran isn't complying with the accord.

Sembcorp Marine Sells Nine Drilling Rigs for Over $1.3 Billion

Sembcorp Marine said it has signed a deal worth over $1.3 billion with Borr Drilling to sell nine jack-up oil drilling rigs.

Puerto Rico's Power Restoration Slowed by Miles of Downed Lines

Only 11% of customers have electricity as the antiquated grid, the financial straits of the local government and the island's terrain hinder the effort.

Shareholders Approve Ensco-Atwood Oceanics Merger

A majority of shareholders of both Ensco PLC and Atwood Oceanics Inc. gave the green light to an all-share merger of the two offshore-drilling companies.

TransCanada Nixes Two Pipelines

TransCanada Corp'. s decision to end development of two Canadian energy pipelines is another setback for Canadian energy producers, who have been clamoring to get their landlocked oil and gas to markets in Europe and Asia and reduce dependence on the U.S.

Westinghouse Seeks Up to $8.3 Million in Incentive Bonuses for Top Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking permission to award as much as $8.3 million in incentive bonuses to senior management and other high-level employees as it continues to navigate bankruptcy.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

