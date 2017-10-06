Trade Ruling Sets Up Debate Over Boeing 'Harm'

U.S. trade officials on Friday ruled that Bombardier Inc. unfairly discounted sales of a new jetliner, setting up a battle as to whether Boeing Co. suffered any harm from competing with its Canadian rival.

A Warning Shot on Equifax: Index Provider Flagged Security Issues Last Year

A year before Equifax disclosed a breach that compromised the private information of 145.5 million consumers, MSCI warned of signs that the credit reporting firm was failing to protect its data.

Behind Tesla's Production Delays: Parts of Model 3 Were Being Made by Hand

Tesla blamed "production bottlenecks" for making only a fraction of the promised 1,500 Model 3s. Unknown to analysts, investors and the hundreds of thousands of customers who signed up to buy it, as recently as early September major portions of the Model 3 were still being banged out by hand.

GE Finance Chief Jeff Bornstein to Leave Company

General Electric Co. said several of its top executives are leaving the company, in a high-profile shake-up of the conglomerate under new CEO John Flannery.

AOL Instant Messenger to Sign Off

AOL Instant Messenger, which brought instant messaging into the mainstream 20 years ago, is shutting down.

Caesars Entertainment Unit Preparing to Exit Bankruptcy

Caesars Entertainment said its largest operating unit is poised to emerge from bankruptcy Friday, wrapping up a more than two-year long restructuring process that has left the casino behemoth with less debt and money to invest in its business.

Nordstrom Family Scrambles to Save Buyout Plans

The founding family and private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners are considering a new structure for the buyout that would include less debt.

Kellogg to Buy RXBAR for $600 Million

Kellogg plans to buy niche protein-bar company RXBAR for $600 million, joining other big food makers in tapping new brands to make up for falling sales of sugary, processed products.

Costco, With an Eye on Amazon, Expands Home Delivery Service

Costco started offering two-day delivery on shelf-stable food and expanded a fresh-food delivery partnership with startup Instacart, as food becomes an increasingly competitive front in the e-commerce battle.

Japan's Denso to Invest $1 Billion in Tennessee Operations

Japanese automotive supplier Denso Corp. said Friday it will invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, creating 1,000 new jobs producing parts for vehicles with electric engines and self-driving technologies.

October 06, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)